Georgia Bulldogs Dominate UCF During Exhibition
Georgia' men's basketball team dominated the UCF Golden Knights during their exhibition match on Tuesday.
While the college football season is still in full swing, college basketball is starting up as well. The Georgia Bulldogs had their second exhibition match ahead of the season and last nigth's game was played in Athens for fans to watch. The Bulldogs played host to the UCF Golden Knights, a team many labeled as a sleeper in the Big 12 coming into this season, but it was all Dawgs in this game.
The starting five for Georgia was headlined by Blue Cain, Silas Demary Jr., Tyrin Lawrence, Asa Newell and RJ Godfrey. Those five alone were responsible for 86 of Georgia's 114 total points. Cain led the team in scroing as he finished with 20 points, had six rebounds and hit five three pointers. Newell, the five-star true freshman, was also impressive in his debut in Athens. He finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and a block. Every player in the starting group had more than 15 points this game.
Another freshman that had a strong first impression was Somto Cyril. The big bodied post player had six rebounds, eight points and two blocks last night. The team as a whole finished with 15 three pointers in this game. An impressive night offensively for the Hoop Dawgs.
As for UCF, Jordan Ivy-Curry led the way for them with 21 points, 15 of them coming from behind the arc. Ivy-Curry was only one of two players for UCF to have double-digit points in this game.
One name from UCF that might be familiar for a lot of people is Mikey Williams. He had nine points and three rebounds against the Bulldogs. Williams was a high-end prospect coming out of high school and was most known for his insane highlight reel of dunks. Williams committed and enrolled at Memphis initially but then entered the transfer portal after getting into some legal trouble and is now with UCF.
