Georgia Bulldogs Face a Must-Win Game Against South Carolina Gamecocks
The Georgia Bulldogs are facing what feels like a must-win game Tuesday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball team got off to a hot start this season, so much so that they earned their first top-25 ranking since 2011. Since then though, it's been downhill. The Dawgs have lost four straight to conference opponents and they are coming off of their worst performance of the year on the road against Florida. They are now 14-6 on the season and 2-5 in conference, and face what feels like a must-win game against South Carolina.
The Gamecocks are unranked and are 0-7 in conference play, but they've had a string of heartbreaking losses. They lost to Mississippi State in overtime, loss to Florida by one after leading for nearly the entire game and two three-point losses against Vanderbilt and Auburn. So while on paper it looks like a breather in the schedule for Georgia, that couldn't be further from the truth.
Tuesday's game will feature to programs that are chomping at the bit to get back into the win column. The good news for Georgia is that it will be a home for the Dawgs and winning on the road in this conference has proven to be a difficult task. But they have to play clean and earn a win on Tuesday.
Following the game against South Carolina, the Bulldogs will travel to No. 4 Alabama, at home vs LSU, at home vs No. 14 Mississippi State and then on the road vs No. 13 vs Texas A&M. The Dawgs have remained in the NCAA tournament conversation, but these next stretch of games will be crucial to them staying in that discussion.
