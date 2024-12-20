Georgia Bulldogs Making Early Case as NCAA Tournament Threat
The Georgia Bulldogs are making an early case for themselves as an NCAA tournament threat.
The month of December is wrapping up which means conference games are about to start up for college basketball. The SEC has been dominant over the last two months and the conference is currently 44-6 vs the ACC and Big 12. The Georgia Bulldogs have played a role in that dominating record and for the first time in quite a while, the Dawgs feel like a major threat for the NCAA tournament.
Mike White and his squad are fresh off of their most dominating performance of the season. They defeated the Buffalo Bulls by a final score of 100-49 as the Dawgs were led by true freshman Asa Newell, who posted 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. However, Georgia had an impressive performance overall. They shot 41% from behind the arc and 54% from the field as a team.
Georgia is now 10-1 on the season with key wins against Notre Dame and St. Johns who is currently ranked No. 22 in the country. They also played a tight game against Marquette earlier in the season who is currently ranked No. 15 in the country. Georgia received 23 votes to be ranked in the top 25 in the latest coaches poll.
According to NET rankings, Georgia sits at No. 18 in the country. NET includes more components than just winning percentage.It takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses, per ncaa.com.
It's the most talented team coach White has had during his time at Georgia and the Bulldogs have been showcasing that throughout the season. Freshmen Newell and Somto Cyril have been crucial additions to the roster on top of transfers RJ Godfrey, Tyrin Lawrence, Justin Abson, Dakota Leffew and De'Shayne Montgomery, who made his Georgia debut last night against Buffalo.
It hasn't just been the new additions for Georgia that have been difference makers this year. They also brought back Blue Cain, Silas Demary and Dylan James from last year's squad and all three have continued to provide keynote contributions to the floor on a game to game basis.
The Dawgs will get a true look at themselves when the conference schedule starts up in January with their first game being against Ole Miss, who is ranked No. 17, but Georgia has proven themselves early on in the season. They have the size, the playmakers and the depth to compete in a loaded conference and they have propped themselves into a spot to be viewed as an NCAA tournament threat in the month of December.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football Gets Favorable Path in College Football Playoff
- Georgia Bulldogs Discover Potential Opponents in College Football Playoff
- Georgia Football Accomplished Something It has Never Done Under Kirby Smart
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.