Georgia Bulldogs Projected as a 10 Seed in Latest March Madness Bracket
The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected as a 10 seed in the latest March Madness Bracket.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a tough stretch of conference games as they are currently on a four-game losing streak. Three of those games were against top-10 opponents with a loss to Arkansas sprinkled into the mix as well. The men's basketball team was at one point ranked inside of the top 25 at one point during that stretch but has since fallen out. Despite that, the Bulldogs are still projected the make the dance for now.
Last week, Georgia was projected to be a seven seed for the NCAA tournament and now they have fallen down to a 10 seed. It has been almost 10 years since Georgia last made the tournament which was back in 2015 under former head coach Mark Fox.
The Bulldogs have certainly shown promise this season but they have also had some bad moments mixed in. They are coming off their worst performance on the season as they lost to the Florida Gators by 30 points on the road. That came shortly after a two-point loss to the Auburn Tigers.
The SEC is certainly a deep and tough conference to play in as they continue to dominate the top 25 rankings, but Georgia is going to have to get back into the win column as they are on a four-game losing streak. Their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday is a good opportunity for them to do that.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily