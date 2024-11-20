Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama A&M Recap, Marquette vs Georgia Up Next
Georgia continued its impressive start to the season Tuesday night with a dominant 93-45 win
Georgia continued its impressive start to the season Tuesday night with a dominant 93-45 win
over Alabama A&M. This was Georgia’s largest margin of victory under head coach Mike
White.
It was a slow start for UGA as they found themselves down 8-7 during the first television
timeout. Georgia went on a 19 to 7 run out of that timeout and never looked back. This scoring
run was highlighted by a pair of thunderous dunks from Somto Cyril and Justin Abson, as well as
threes from Dakota Leffew and Tyrin Lawrence.
Georgia’s defense shined, collecting 16 steals and blocking 7 shots. True freshman center Somto
Cyril showed once again that he is tough to deal with in the paint blocking three shots. In the
closing minutes of the first half, Cyril had two impressive blocks on back-to-back possessions.
Tyrin Lawrence also played a huge role with 6 steals. Another strong defensive performance
makes it more and more clear that this year's team is going to be tough to score on going
forward, especially in the paint.
Asa Newell led the way for Georgia in this stellar offensive performance scoring 17 points and
shooting a highly efficient 7 of 8 from the floor. Three other bulldogs scored in the double digits
showcasing how dangerous this offense can be.
UGA will travel to the Bahamas this weekend to play two ranked teams, Marquette on Saturday,
and St. Johns on Sunday. These teams have been among college basketball's best recently,
making these two games huge opportunities for the hoop Dawgs.
Georgia's next opponent is Marquette who is ranked 15th in the nation right now and they hold a 5-0 record. The game will be played in the Bahamas at The Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas.
Other Georgia News:
