Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers Men's College Basketball Preview
A look into No. 23 Georgia's matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers as they make the trip up to Knoxville.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a big-time week as they defeated Kentucky and Oklahoma last week, both of which were ranked opponents. They moved to 14-2 (2-1) on the season and came in at no. 23 in the latest AP poll. It's the first time Georgia has been ranked since 2011. However, if they want to keep that ranking, they are going to have to keep their momentum rolling against two really good opponents this week.
Starting with No. 6 Tennessee on the road. There arguably wasn't a team in the country that started the season off hotter or looked better than the Volunteers. They are 15-1 on the season after dropping a very disappointing game against the Florida Gators last week.
Leading the charge for Tennessee this season is transfer Chaz Lanier, who is averaging 19 points per game and shooting 42.9% from the field. Volunteer veteran Zakai Zeigler is another big contributor, averaging 11.9 points and 7.6 assists per game. The Volunteers have also been dominant on defense, allowing an average of 57.9 points per game while averaging 77.1 points per game themselves.
As for the Dawgs, true freshman Asa Newell has really provided a spark to this program. He's averaging 15.4 points while shooting 58.1% from the field and 6.8 rebounds per game. It's by no means a one-man show in Athens, though, as Dakota Leffew, Silas Demary, and De'Shayne Montgomery are all averaging over 10 points per game. As a team, they are allowing 64.3 points per game while averaging 79.9 points offensively.
This game is arguably Georgia's toughest matchup of the season so far, especially since it will be played on the road. Head coach Mike White's helping Georgia become a ranked team this season was a major milestone, but they are going to have to earn their keep in the top 25 this week, or else that will be short-lived.
