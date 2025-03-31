Georgia's RJ Godfrey Enters the Transfer Portal
Georgia's RJ Godfrey has entered the transfer portal.
The offseason officially begun for Georgia basketball last week as the Bulldogs were bounced from the NCAA tournament in the first round. The Bulldogs had their first transfer portal entry on Thursday as Silas Demary Jr. announced his decision, and now another player has joined him. RJ Godfrey has announced he is entering the transfer portal.
Godfrey this past season averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and shot 53.2% from the field. He transferred into Georgia ahead of the 2024 season from Clemson. He played two seasons with the Tigers and spent just one season with the Bulldogs.
RJ is the son of Georgia football legend Randall Godfrey, one of the greatest linebackers to ever play for the Bulldogs. He was a four-year starter and earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 1992 followed by All-SEC accolades in 1993 and 1994.
The Bulldogs have now had three players enter the transfer portal since the end of their season. The second one is point guard Silas Demary Jr., who is testing the NBA draft waters while also testing his market in the transfer portal. Several SEC schools have shown interest in Demary Jr. De'Shayne Montgomery also announced on Monday he is entering the transfer portal.
In 2024, Georgia under head coach Mike White made the NCAA tournament and won 20 games in a season for the first time since 2015.
Georgia Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker:
- Silas Demary Jr.
- De'Shayne Montgomery
- RJ Godfrey
