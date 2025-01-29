Georgia Snaps Four-Game Losing Streak with 71 to 60 Win Over South Carolina
The Georgia Bulldogs cruised to a 71-60 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks to improve to 15-6 on the year. The Bulldogs started the game hot, sinking their first two threes, and found themselves with a 16-5 lead, aided by forcing four turnovers less than four minutes into the game. South Carolina roared back with an 8-0 run of their own to make it a 16-13 game. Georgia went nearly three minutes without a field goal during this run.
Dylan James checked into the game and took matters into his own hands. He scored eight straight points for the Bulldogs: a three-pointer, followed by an offensive rebound which lead to a tough and-1 shot, and then finally a dunk.
“I just went out and do what I do,” Dylan James said in the post-game presser. “Every chance I get, I go out there and give 100%”
Georgia went on a 19-8 run to end the half, during which South Carolina made just one of their 11 shot attempts from the field, and took a commanding 35-21 lead into the locker room.
The second half featured both teams trading buckets. Georgia’s highlight of the half was a quick 8-2 run where Asa Newell hit a three, then Dakota Leffew hit him with a no-look pass for a wide-open dunk, followed by a Blue Cain three.
Georgia shot well from beyond the arc tonight, sinking seven of their 15 shots (46%), their best in a game since Dec. 22, when they made half their shots from deep.
However, Georgia’s defense was the highlight of the night, holding South Carolina to 21 of 51 (41%) from the field and 4 of 17 (24%) from three. The Bulldogs also forced 17 turnovers (10 in the first half) and six blocks.
Asa Newell led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points on eight of 12 shooting. He also added 10 rebounds and a team-high three blocks. Dakota Leffew added 14 points on five of 10 shooting, including two threes and a team-high four assists. Silas Demary Jr scored 12 on four of eight shooting and also hit two shots from deep. Dylan James was the fourth and final Bulldog with double-digit scoring tonight, adding 10 points on four of six shooting and five rebounds.
This was a much-needed win for the Bulldogs as they finally got back in the win column.
Georgia treats every game like it is a must-win, and they have a different mentality for the rest of the season.
“Just go out there and kill,” Dylan James said.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily