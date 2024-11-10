Georgia Throttles Texas Southern, Final Score 92-64
UGA basketball dominates Texas Southern, behind a great performance by Dakota Leffew.
The Dawgs look hungry after an impressive win over Texas Southern.
The hoop dawgs impressed Sunday afternoon with a dominant 92-64 win over one of the
Southwestern Athletic Conferences’ projected best teams, Texas Southern. Georgia improved on
some of its defensive struggles from last game, holding the Tigers to a 36.9% field goal
percentage and 1 of 19 from three. Asa Newell and Smoto Cyril each had 4 blocks making it
difficult for Texas Southern to score around the basket. A combination of lackluster shooting
from Texas Southern and relentless high effort defense helped UGA control the game for its
entirety.
Georgia took a commanding 47-29 lead at the half and never looked back. With 7:35 left in the
second half, true freshman superstar Asa Newell layed down a monster dunk that was followed
by a quick defensive stop and a three from Tyrin Lawrence sending the steg into a frenzy. This
sequence gave fans a glimpse of just how exciting coach White's team can be this season.
Mount Saint Mary’s transfer guard Dakota Leffew led the team in scoring with 23 points and
provided a spark from three point range coming off the bench. Leffew has impressed in each of
the bulldogs first two contests making him likely to see more and more opportunities going
forward. Sophomore guard Blue Cain posted a rather quiet double double scoring 12 points and
collecting 11 rebounds. True freshman Guard Savo Drezgic saw his first minutes of the season
today draining a three in the first possession after he entered the game. Silas Demary Jr. and
Tyrin Lawrenec also impressed, scoring 17 and 13 respectively. This type of production from the
guards coupled with size and athleticism in the front court should make the Dawgs offense a
force to be reckoned with going forward.
UGA will face North Florida Tuesday, a team that just beat Georgia Tech by 105-93. This game
looks to be a huge non-conference test for Georgia as they continue to try and prepare
themselves for conference play.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily