Georgia vs Arkansas Basketball - Bulldogs Looking to Gain Back Momentum
A preview of Georgia's matchup against Arkansas Wednesday night for college basketball.
The Georgia Bulldogs' top 25 ranking for men's college basketball was short-lived as they took losses to Tennessee and Auburn last week which knocked them out of the rankings. They have an opportunity to gain it back though as they have Arkansas Wednesday and then Florida later in the week.
Arkansas made a big move this offseason by getting former Kentucky head coach John Calipari but it hasn't led to results yet. The Razorbacks are 11-7 and 0-5 in conference play and are tied for last place in the SEC. Georgia on the other hand is 2-3 in conference play and 14-4 overall. They nearly pulled off the upset over No. 1 Auburn last Saturday, but a missed tip-in at the buzzer left them with a loss.
Leading the Dawgs this season has been true freshman Asa Newell. He's averaging 15.3 points per game on 57 percent from the field and 6.8 rebounds as well. Dakota Leffew and Silas Demary Jr. have also been efficient on offense as Leffew is averaging 1..8 points and Demary 11.7.
As for Arkansas, Adou Thiero is doing the work. He's averaging 16.4 points per game, shooting 57.1 percent from the field and six rebounds per game. The lengthy junior forward has been providing help on both ends of the court for Arkansas this season and they will likely lean on him in this matchup too.
The Razorbacks will be the home team Wednesday night and kickoff is set for 9 PM ET. The Razorbacks desperately need a conference win while Georgia is trying to keep their momentum rolling throughout the conference slate to ensure they make the tournament.
