Georgia vs Arkansas Final Score: Bulldogs Blow Massive Halftime Lead
The Georgia Bulldogs drop their third game in a row and fall to 14-5 on the season as they lose a nailbiter to Arkansas. Georgia falls to 2-4 in SEC play.
The Bulldogs held a commanding 12-point lead at halftime, up 38 to 26. However, the Razorbacks outscored them 42 to 27. Arkansas' key to victory was crashing the glass. The Razorbacks recorded 30 second-chance points (nearly half of all their points) and outrebounded the Bulldogs by 10 (including grabbing 10 more offensive rebounds).
Georgia turned it over nine times in the second half after just four in the first half. The biggest one came with under a minute to go in the game. Silas Demary Jr had the ball with 53.5 seconds left in a tied ball game when he turned it over. Adou Thiero went on to score a bucket, the Razorbacks first made field goal in over five minutes of game time. A costly mistake that resulted in a four-point swing.
Asa Newell hit two clutch free throws to tie the game at 65 a piece, the Bulldogs first made free throws of the second half. Unfortunately, he fouled out the game just seconds later trying to block a shot as Georgia gave up yet another offensive rebound. Thiero went on to hit the game-icing free throw. He missed the second one, but got his own miss and laid it up as time expired.
Georgia loses a close one despite holding Arkansas to 18/58 (31%) from the field and 3/23 (13%) from three.
Asa Newell led Georgia in scoring with 18 points. Rj Godfrey added 11 points. No one else scored double digits. The Bulldogs next game is a road game against a 17-2 Florida team.
