Georgia vs Florida: Bulldogs Face Tough Challenge Amid Three-Game Skid
Georgia's men's basketball team faces a tough challenge against the Florida Gators after losing three straight.
The Georgia Bulldogs (14-5) are set to face the No. 5 Florida Gators (17-2) in a game that will tip-off from Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Jan. 25 at 3:30 pm. The Gators are on a two-game win streak, have a 4-2 record in SEC play and are currently third in the SEC. The Bulldogs on the other hand are on a three-game losing streak, 2-4 in SEC play and 11th in the SEC.
These two teams have met over 200 times in their history, with Florida winning 124 of 224 total games. The Gators have currently won 10 straight games against the Bulldogs, with their last loss coming back in 2019. Florida is 65-37 (.637%) against Georgia at home. With a victory on Saturday, Florida will tie their longest winning streak against Georgia with their 11th straight win.
Georgia who looked to be making a push for the tournament in March needs a win to right a sinking ship or else their tournament hopes will be lost for good.
Georgia’s Keys for Victory:
Return to Dominating the Glass: In each of their last three games, Georgia has gotten outrebounded. Their identity this year has been crashing the glass, getting second-chance points and tough defense. Arkansas dominated them at their own game scoring 30 second-chance points on Wednesday. In Georgia’s 18-point loss to Tennessee, they had a season-low 29 rebounds. The Bulldogs need to find away to get back to dominating the boards, otherwise, a season that started off so promising will be all for naught.
Cash in from the Charity Stripe: Against Auburn Georgia missed 11 free throws in a two-point loss. Against Arkansas, Georgia missed nine free throws in a three-point loss, including four straight missed free throws in the clutch before Asa Newell’s game-tying field goals. This is a team that relies on getting to the hoop and scoring down low. If they cannot convert their free throws then all teams have to do to stop them is foul them. The Bulldogs as a whole NEED to be better from the line.
Florida’s Keys for Victory:
Let the Three Ball Fly: This is a Georgia team that for the most part does not shoot the three particularly well. Against Tennessee when they were forced to shoot to try and overcome the huge deficit they shot 6/21 (28.5%) from deep. They have not hit eight or more threes in a game since Dec. 22, 2024. Meanwhile, this Florida team has made eight or more threes in four straight games.
Keep up the Defensive Intensity: This is a Florida team that as a whole plays great defense. They have held the last five teams they have played to under 50% from the field, including holding Tennessee to just 43 points all game. In that span, they have held three teams to under 30% from three. This is why Florida is 4-1 in their last five games and seen as the fifth-best team in the nation. They will need to keep up this defensive prowess to come away with a win on Saturday.
