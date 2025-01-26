Georgia vs Florida Men's Basketball: Gators Dominate Bulldogs
Georgia could not get anything going in 89-59 loss to Florida .
Georgia basketball suffered its worst loss of the season Saturday to #5 Florida. This extends Georgia's losing streak to 4 games, and its losing streak to Florida to 12.
Florida could not miss to start the game, shooting over 60% from the floor in the first half. Georgia struggled to stop Florida guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin who both scored 17 points. The Bulldogs' defense has been a strength so far this season, however, that was not the case today. Florida found open shots at a high rate and capitalized on second-chance opportunities.
Georgia has struggled with turnovers throughout this season,18 more today made it extremely difficult to find any rhythm offensively. Georgia hit 5 threes in the first half, but for the second week in a row, they did not make a three in the second half. Blue Cain led the team in scoring with 10 points.
After dropping four straight games, coach White's team will have to regroup quickly as its SEC schedule does not get any easier. However, three of Georgia's next four games will be at home, giving the Bulldogs a clear opportunity to get back on track.
Georgia will look to snap its losing streak in Athens on Tuesday against South Carolina. This game will be played at 7 pm.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily