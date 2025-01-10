Georgia vs Oklahoma Men's College Basketball Preview
A look into Georgia's matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.
Conference play for college basketball has started up and the Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of a massive win. The Dawgs took on No. 6 Kentucky at home earlier in the week and walked away with a double-digit win. They moved to 1-1 in conference play and 13-2 overall on the season. On Saturday they will be going up against No. 17 Oklahoma at home. Here is a look into the matchup.
The Sooners are also 13-2 on the season and both of their losses have come during conference play. They lost to Alabama by 28 points and then lost to Texas A&M by two in their latest game. Both opponents are currently ranked. Jeremiah Fears has been the leading scorer for the Sooners this season as he is averaging 17.6 points per game. He also leads the team in assists and steals.
For the Dawgs, they lost to Marquette earlier in the season and then dropped their conference opener to Ole Miss. But as the SEC has proven this year, it's a deep and balanced conference, which was proven by Georgia defeating Kentucky. True freshman Asa Newell has been the standout for the Bulldogs as he os averaging 15.5 points per game and 6.9 rebounds, both of which lead the team.
It's a big game for both programs. Oklahoma is looking to find their first win in conference play while Georgia is looking to keep the momentum rolling. Which they need, because after Oklahoma they go to Tennessee, play Auburn at home and then road trips to Florida and Arkansas.
Georgia fans created a chaotic environment against Kentucky earlier in the week and they will be looking to do the same against Oklahoma on Saturday.
