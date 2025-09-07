College GameDay Announces Destination for Week 3
ESPN's College GameDay concluded a successful Week 2 show—their first without the recently retired Lee Corso—in Norman, OK for the matchup between No. 15 Michigan and No. 18 Oklahoma.
About halfway through the Saturday night slate, GameDay has made their decision on where to go for Week 3. There were certainly some strong candidates on paper for next week's GameDay site before this Saturday's games. No. 8 Clemson is traveling to Georgia Tech in what could be one of the best games of the year in the ACC. But Clemson was down 16-0 to unranked Troy on Saturday before storming back in the second half to win unconvincingly, 27-16.
Given how bad Clemson looked, that destination was squashed.
No. 3 LSU is set to host Florida in Death Valley next Saturday night. But the Gators, who entered Saturday ranked 13th in the country, lost to unranked South Florida in Gainesville, which will certainly reignite the hot seat of Billy Napier.
That matchup in Week 3 has since lost a bit of its luster in what could have been a matchup of two top 10 teams.
ESPN College GameDay Week 3 Destination
As such, GameDay will be traveling to Knoxville, where Tennessee will host Georgia in an SEC battle of undefeated teams.
The contest will have serious early season implications on what is expected to be a hotly contested SEC title race, and the winner will position itself well at the quarter pole of the regular season.
ESPN's College GameDay will air live from Knoxville at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 13.