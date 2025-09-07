SI

College GameDay Announces Destination for Week 3

ESPN's flagship college football pregame show is heading to an SEC showdown for Week 3.

Mike McDaniel

ESPN's College GameDay has announced their destination for Week 3.
ESPN's College GameDay has announced their destination for Week 3. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

ESPN's College GameDay concluded a successful Week 2 show—their first without the recently retired Lee Corso—in Norman, OK for the matchup between No. 15 Michigan and No. 18 Oklahoma.

About halfway through the Saturday night slate, GameDay has made their decision on where to go for Week 3. There were certainly some strong candidates on paper for next week's GameDay site before this Saturday's games. No. 8 Clemson is traveling to Georgia Tech in what could be one of the best games of the year in the ACC. But Clemson was down 16-0 to unranked Troy on Saturday before storming back in the second half to win unconvincingly, 27-16.

Given how bad Clemson looked, that destination was squashed.

No. 3 LSU is set to host Florida in Death Valley next Saturday night. But the Gators, who entered Saturday ranked 13th in the country, lost to unranked South Florida in Gainesville, which will certainly reignite the hot seat of Billy Napier.

That matchup in Week 3 has since lost a bit of its luster in what could have been a matchup of two top 10 teams.

ESPN College GameDay Week 3 Destination

As such, GameDay will be traveling to Knoxville, where Tennessee will host Georgia in an SEC battle of undefeated teams.

The contest will have serious early season implications on what is expected to be a hotly contested SEC title race, and the winner will position itself well at the quarter pole of the regular season.

ESPN's College GameDay will air live from Knoxville at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 13.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football