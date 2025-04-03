Jeremiah Wilkinson Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs
Former California guard Jeremiah Wilkinson announces commitment to Georgia Bulldogs.
After losing three players to the transfer portal, the Georgia Bulldogs have earned their first addition from the portal. Former California Golden Bears guard Jeremiah Wilkinson has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The freshman guard averaged 15.1 points and 1.5 assists last season for the Golden Bears while shooting 39.9 percent from the field. He started 14 games out of 32 total for the program.
Wilkinson is a Georgia native and was named to the ACC All-Rookie team and was also named sixth man of the year. He was just a three-star prospect coming out of high school but after one season, he showed his ability to play above that rating.
Thus far, Georgia has lost starting point guard Silas Demary Jr., guard De'Shayne Montgomery and forward RJ Godfrey. The transfer portal window does not officially close until April 22nd, so there is opportunity for more Georgia players to depart from the roster. However, Mike White and his staff are already getting a start on setting up their 2025 roster for the upcoming season.
Georgia is also set to bring in three commits from the 2025 recruiting class. Jacob Wilkins is the son of former Georgia player and NBA legend Dominique Wilkins. Wilkins is rated as a four-star prospect, the 39th-best player in the country and the fourth-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Stagg is a four-star recruit out of IMG Academy who is rated as the 70th-best player in the country and the 14th-best player in the state of Florida. As for McVey, he is a 7-foot-1 three-star prospect out of the state of Georgia who spent time with Overtime Elite ahead of his college career.
Georgia Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker:
- Silas Demary Jr.
- De'Shayne Montgomery
- RJ Godfrey
Georgia Basketball 2025 Recruiting Class:
- Jacob Wilkins
- Kareem Stagg
- Jackson McVey
- Jeremiah Wilkinson (Transfer)
