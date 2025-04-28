Jordan Ross Announces Commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs
Saint Mary's transfer guard Jordan Ross has announced his commitment to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been very active in the transfer portal since the end of their season and they just added another commitment. Saint Mary's transfer guard Jordan Ross has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
In 2024, Ross averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game and shot 38 percent from the field. As a sophomore, Ross started all 35 games for St. Mary's and averaged 26.7 minutes per game.
Coming out of high school, Ross was rated a four-star prospect, the 127th-best player in the country, the 18th-best point guard and the seventh-best player in the state of Arizona, according to composite rankings.
The Bulldogs have been looking for depth at guard with the departures they had this offseason. Ross not only brings depth but he also brings experience at the position at the collegiate level. The Bulldogs now have four transfer commits this offseason.
They add those players along with three players from the 2025 recruiting class with the headliner of the group being Jacob Wilkins. He is the son of former Georgia legend and NBA legend Dominique Wilkins. The Dawgs are looking to make the tournament for the second year in a row after making the dance for the first time since 2015.
Georgia Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker:
- Silas Demary Jr. (UConn)
- De'Shayne Montgomery (Dayton)
- RJ Godfrey (Clemson)
- Jordyn Kee (Miami)
- Savo Drezgic
Georgia Basketball 2025 Recruiting Class:
- Jacob Wilkins
- Kareem Stagg
- Jackson McVey
- Jeremiah Wilkinson (Transfer)
- Jordan Ross (Transfer)
- Kanon Catchings (Transfer)
- Justin Bailey (Transfer)
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily