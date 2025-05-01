Dawgs Daily

Minnesota Timberwolves Defeat Los Angeles in Game 5 - Eliminate Lakers From Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves have ended the Los Angeles Lakers season following their game 5 victory in the NBA Playoffs.

Christian Kirby II

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves have ended the Los Angeles Lakers season following their game 5 victory in the NBA Playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers this evening, following their game 5 victory in the NBA Playoffs. The final score of this contest was 103-96.

The Timberwolves controlled the majority of tonight's contest, despite a late second-half surge that briefly gave the Lakers a lead. Similar to the other four games in the series, the difference in tonight's contest came in the fourth quarter. Minnesota retook the lead in the final quarter of the game and eventually pulled away, thanks to a late "dagger" three-pointer from Mike Conley.

Another key moment in tonight's game came around the midway point of the contest when Lakers guard Luka Doncic suffered what appeared to be an injury to his lower back. Doncic returned to play to finish the game, but was cleary hindered by the nagging injury

The Timberwolves were led by Rudy Gobert, who finished the evening with a historic 27 points and 24 rebounds. His surprise offensive preformance and dominance on the boards proved to be the deciding factors in the contest.

Former Georgia Bulldog Anthony Edwards also played an integral role in the Wolves' success, turning in a 15-point and 11 rebound preformance, despite a poor showing from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves will now await the victor of Golden State and Houston's series to see who they will face in the conference semi-finals.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Georgia Bulldogs Basketball