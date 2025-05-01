Minnesota Timberwolves Defeat Los Angeles in Game 5 - Eliminate Lakers From Playoffs
The Minnesota Timberwolves have ended the Los Angeles Lakers season following their game 5 victory in the NBA Playoffs.
The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers this evening, following their game 5 victory in the NBA Playoffs. The final score of this contest was 103-96.
The Timberwolves controlled the majority of tonight's contest, despite a late second-half surge that briefly gave the Lakers a lead. Similar to the other four games in the series, the difference in tonight's contest came in the fourth quarter. Minnesota retook the lead in the final quarter of the game and eventually pulled away, thanks to a late "dagger" three-pointer from Mike Conley.
Another key moment in tonight's game came around the midway point of the contest when Lakers guard Luka Doncic suffered what appeared to be an injury to his lower back. Doncic returned to play to finish the game, but was cleary hindered by the nagging injury
The Timberwolves were led by Rudy Gobert, who finished the evening with a historic 27 points and 24 rebounds. His surprise offensive preformance and dominance on the boards proved to be the deciding factors in the contest.
Former Georgia Bulldog Anthony Edwards also played an integral role in the Wolves' success, turning in a 15-point and 11 rebound preformance, despite a poor showing from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves will now await the victor of Golden State and Houston's series to see who they will face in the conference semi-finals.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily