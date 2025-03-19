NBA Legend Predicts Georgia Basketball to Make Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament
NBA legend Dwight Howard has predicted Georgia to make the elite eight in the NCAA tournament.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one day away from making their NCAA tournament debut for the first time since 2015. The nine seeded Bulldogs have a first round matchup against Gonzaga, a team that many are picking Georgia to beat. However, one NBA legend sees the Dawgs doing more than just beating Gonzaga.
Georgia native and NBA veteran Dwight Howard released his March Madness bracket and he has head coach Mike White and his team making the elite eight this year. Howard has Georgia beating Gonzaga, upsetting Houston, knocking off Clemson and then losing to Kentucky in the elite eight.
Georgia has only made the elite eight one time in program history and it was in 1983 when the eventual national champs NC State knocked them out of the tournament. Georgia has not even made the round of 32 since 2002. However, the good news for the Dawgs is that Mike White is 5-0 in the round of 64 in his head coaching career.
The fact that the Bulldogs are in the tournament this year is a testament to what Coach White has done with the program over the last three years. Many were hopeful that Georgia would make the tournament this year and White delivered his end of the bargain. However, if Georgia makes a run like Howard is predicting, that would sky rocket the future expectations of the program moving forward.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Featured on Cover of New EA Sports Video Game
- Philadelphia Eagles Expected to Hire Georgia Coaching Staff Member
- 2026 Quarterback Bowe Bentley Locks in Official Visit With Georgia Bulldogs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily