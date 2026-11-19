South Carolina fans were seemingly given some good news on Wednesday night when the SEC Student Athlete Availability Report was released. Starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers was off of the injury report ahead of the Gamecock’s clash with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Sellers suffered an ankle injury in South Carolina’s win over Texas A&M two weekends ago and missed the road game against Arkansas this past weekend. He was originally questionable, then upgraded to available before the game, but was held out. Now, he has a better start to the week in terms of his status. That means the world should expect to see Sellers out there against the Bulldogs instead of backup Cutter Woods, who struggled mightily against the Razorbacks in the blowout loss.

If you’ve seen Sellers play, you know that he is capable of making some freakishly athletic plays that very few players can, especially at the quarterback position. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called him a “wow” player on Monday.

“He's a ‘wow’ player. There are two or three plays on there that are just incredible,” Smart said. “The arm strength, the speed, the talent, that ability to keep eyes downfield. He looks faster than everybody on the field, and they're really fast people on the field. He's taking angles away from a couple of the best defenses in the country, and that there’s no more dominant player in terms of college football at what he does when he does it.”

Despite missing a game, Sellers is seventh in the SEC in rushing yards with 637. He is only seven yards behind Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (the only other QB in the top 10), despite playing one fewer game. He has gone over the 100-yard mark twice and has gotten within five yards of that feat on two other occasions. His 6.13 yards per carry are among the best in the conference.

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He has single handedly won the Gamecocks football games with his legs. Go turn on the tape from South Carolina-Clemson in 2024.

Georgia, for whatever reason, has typically struggled with quarterbacks who run the ball a ton, and Sellers is just that. He’s arguably the most gifted runner Smart has gone up against at that position this decade. Brown was really good against the Dawgs, and it was one of the primary factors in Auburn’s upset win over Georgia in October.

“You never know what's going to happen,” Smart said. “It’s not like they're all designed runs. There are designed runs, but some of them are just incredible plays. He is a phenomenal talent. A lot of credit to their coaching staff because in the time he's been there, he's gotten better each and every year.”

Maybe what Smart was saying is why Georgia has struggled. It is hard to plan for the unpredictable, and Sellers makes a lot of unpredictable plays.

Georgia boasts the best rushing defense in the SEC, holding opponents to just 85.6 yards per game on the ground. Given that Georgia is the best team in college football, it is going to take a lot more than a huge rushing performance from Sellers to beat the Dawgs.

So the question is, can he go superhuman against Georgia? Cam he tap into 2010s Cam Newton or Lamar Jackson? Those were Heisman Trophy winners and successful NFL quarterbacks.