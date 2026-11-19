ATHENS - There are a lot of really good defenses in college football right now, but the one in Athens, Georgia may be the best of them all.

Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann have build another elite defense with future NFL talent at all three levels. The Bulldogs rank top-10 nationally in scoring defense, giving up just 14.7 points per game. They also rank in the top-10 across college football in rushing defense, giving up just 85 rushing yards a game. That also rankes first in the SEC.

Linebackers Chris Cole and Raylen Wilson have been outstanding run defenders for the Bulldogs this fall, but a lot of the success comes from the defensive line. It's a group that does their job and they do it by committee. It's a deep, experienced group that has also produced some impressive young freshmen so far this season.

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One of the stars on Georgia's defensive line is sophomore Elijah Griffin. The big 6-foot-4 310-pounder from Pooler, Georgia was outstanding against Missouri last weekend, clogging running lanes and creating chaos in the backfield. He may not light up the stat sheet, but he's extremely active and allows the defenders behind him to make a play on the ball-carrier. He has 18 tackles and two sacks on the season

Veteran lineman Jordan Hall is also having the best season of his Bulldog career. After battling several injuries throughout his Bulldog career, the experienced defensive tackle has been tough to block all season long and a major reason why opponents have had so much trouble running between the tackles. The 6-foot-4 320-pounder from Jacksonville, Florida should see his NFL stock continue to rise over the next several months.

Of course multiple Georgia outside linebackers have also played a role in their dominance against the run. Senior Gabe Harris has been dependable on the edge with 19 tackles and three sacks. On the other side is Quintavius Johnson who has also played a major role as a starter. Another strong run defender, the junior from Atlanta has made 20 total tackles with three sacks, one forced fumble and another fumble recovery.

A freshman who has emerged this fall is big 6-foot-4 305-pound Valdin Sone. The first-year defensive tackle from Sweden has just nine tackles, but came in clutch late in the Alabama game with a big third-down sack. Second-year defensive tack JJ Hanne, a native of Germany, has also played a more significant role this season, providing quality depth along with nine tackles. Veteran Josh Horton has also played a role with seven tackles and two sacks.