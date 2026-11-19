ATHENS - Georgia football got a significant update ahead of their road test at South Carolina Saturday night - the Gamecocks did, too.

Speculation related to the status of starting South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers has been rampant since the Florence native didn’t play in the Gamecocks’ blowout loss at Arkansas.

South Carolina officially did not list Sellers Wednesday night on USC's injury report. Presumably that means he will start against Georgia, but that might not be the case based on the way things broke down last week for the signal caller. Sellers is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in South Carolina’s narrow win over Texas A&M the first Saturday of November.

After the loss to Arkansas, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer gave a long-winded, convoluted answer about why Sellers didn’t play in the game after being listed as being listed as questionable and then upgraded to probable leading up to trip to Fayetteville. He was listed as available on gameday.

"Yeah, he was available tonight," Beamer said about Sellers after the game. "He was questionable midweek. He was probable at the end of the week, and he was available tonight. But we just felt like, from a physical standpoint, he didn’t… wasn’t able to move like we probably need him to probably. He wanted to be able to move to be able to get himself out of trouble in the pocket, and run the football, Which is a big part of his game. So he did everything in his power to be 100%, and he got a little better each day. But he just wasn't up to the point where we felt like he gave us the best chance.”

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Sellers “is a wow player.”

“There's two or three plays that are just incredible,” he told reporters. Sellers is the second-leading rusher at quarterback in the Southeastern Conference behind only Auburn QB Byrum Brown, who managed 115 yards and a touchdown rushing in Auburn’s turnover-fueled upset over Georgia in October.

Meanwhile, Beamer said he’s not seen a team perform like the No. 1 Bulldogs have over the last two games.

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“We got the number one team in the country rolling in here,” Beamer said after the loss to the Hogs. “They've had a two-week stretch, in my six years in this conference as a head coach, I can't remember a better two-week stretch for a team than what these guys have done the last two weeks. They're obviously rolling right now, and our guys hurt.”

If Sellers can’t be under center for the Gamecocks, South Carolina will likely start Cutter Woods, who had a three-interception performance against Arkansas in the first start of his career.

"Cutter is a heck of a football player. Cutter had a great week of practice. He earned. The old saying, stay ready and you don't have to get ready. He has stayed ready his entire career,” Beamer said of his backup.

South Carolina is dealing with a host of injuries.

USC WR Nitro Tuggle, DB Jalewis Solomon, WR Jayden Sellers, RB Matt Fuller, DL Kobby Sakyi-Prah, OL Josiah Thompson, OL Dayne Arnett and OL Seth Smith were all designated as out for the game with the Bulldogs. DL Dylan Stewart, who is considered a major NFL prospect, is listed as questionable for the game as are WR Mazeo Bennett, DB Judge Collier, WR Nyck Harbor and DL Anthony Addison.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are hopeful to get starting center Drew Bobo back for the stretch run of the season. Bobo missed Georgia football’s 48-21 win over No. 22 Missouri in Athens on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. He was seen with a slight limp on the sideline during the contest. Bobo was listed as questionable Wednesday night by UGA.

“Hopefully, Drew will be able to go and be able to play, but if he is not, Cortez (Smith) is in a good spot,” Smart said of the situation at center for the Bulldogs. “(Smith) is gaining confidence. He has played in some tough environments in our practices, as well.”

It would be the first road start in Smith’s career.

The Bulldogs take on South Carolina in primetime on ABC from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia in the final Southeastern Conference game of the year for both teams.