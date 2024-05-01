Georgia's Carson Beck Early Favorite in College Football Heisman Odds
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck is the early odds on favorite in college football Heisman Trophy betting odds.
Spring practice around college football has wrapped up and now fans will patiently wait over the next few months for the 2024 college football season. The Georgia Bulldogs possess a roster that looks to be built for a run at the national title, and those high expectations have a lot to do with what the Bulldogs retain the in quarterback room.
Quarterback Carson Beck is coming off of a prolific first-year starting season. In 2023, Beck threw for 3,941 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 72.4% of his balls. He led his team to an undefeated regular season record and came up just short of a college football playoff berth after losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship game.
Many expect Beck to not only be one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season, but potentially the first quarterback off of the board in the 2025 NFL draft. For those reasons, Beck is also listed as the current early odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this fall.
According to Vegas Insider, Beck has +750 odds to win the Heisman, which has him tied with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Other names lie Ohio State's Will Howard, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava are right behind them.
The last Georgia quarterback to even come close to winning the Heisman was Stetson Bennett in 2022 when he finished fourth in the voting. The last Bulldog to take home the award was running back Herschel Walker back in 1982.
While winning the Heisman may not be the ultimate goal for Beck this season, it certainly wouldn't hurt the cause. The Bulldogs are expecting a big season out of the second year starter, and if he is able to improve upon what he did last season, he will likely be in the running for taking home the award at the end of the regular season.
