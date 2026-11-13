ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Sounds Off On Georgia's National Championship Hopes

ATHENS - We've seen it all week, but after a completely dominant performance against Ole Miss last weekend, everyone and their mother has jumped on the Georgia football bandwagon.

Ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the Bulldogs are rolling on offense at the moment and have played elite defense throughout the season. They have an experienced quarterback, physical play in the trenches, and NFL talent all over the roster.

They're also getting heathy at the perfect time. They're one of the favorites to win the national title and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said this week on the Pat McAfee show that he believes the Bulldogs will play for another national championship this season.

"I've got Georgia against Notre Dame for the national title", Herbstreit said. "In Notre Dame and Georgia, I think they are the two teams who have the most this year. Both got knocked out of the playoffs, both got a chip on their shoulder. They've had it since preseason."

"Right now I've got Georgia and Notre Dame in the National Championship" ~ @KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xknc0y0MCD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 12, 2026

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It doesn't take a expert to see that this Georgia team feels different. Yes, they lost to a terrible Auburn team, but at the moment, that game doesn't matter anymore. They've bounced back in a big way with comfortable wins over Florida and Ole Miss over the last two weeks.

Against Ole Miss, Gunner Stockton had his best game of the season, throwing for four touchdowns while running for another. He's hitting deep shots down the field, he's been efficient on third down, and he's helping out with the rushing attack. His Heisman stock is rising and he's already won over college football's biggest voices.

"Gunner Stockton is a baller," Herbstreit continued. The Bulldog quarterback is leading an offense ranked No. 1 in scoring offense in the SEC, averaging 41 points per game.

The Bulldogs also rank second in the league in total offense, averaging 454 yards per game. They rank first in the SEC in offensive touchdowns, scoring a total of 45 touchdowns so far this season. The Dawgs are second in the league behind Tennessee is rushing offense, averaging 210 yards per game on the ground.

So yes, it's easy to see why the talking heads across the country all believe in this Georgia team. But before all that happens, the Bulldogs still need to accomplish the job at hand. The Dawgs host the Missouri Tigers this weekend in Athens for the very first time since 2023 in hopes of securing an SEC Championship birth. The Bulldogs are two-time SEC Champions in case anyone forgot, and this team looks even better.