ATHENS - The entire College Gameday crew on Saturday morning picked Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs to beat the Ole Miss Rebels on the road.

Well, all except one.

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee was the only member of Gameday who chose the Ole Miss Rebels to take down the mighty Georgia Bulldogs. And boy was he wrong. McAfee went on his ESPN show on Monday to admit he was wrong about the Bulldogs over the weekend.

"Georgia said, hey we're the best team in country", McAfee said. "Ole Miss and Trinidad Chambliss have not really lost at home. Ole Miss is a tough place to play. Gonnor Stockton comes in, their defense dominates, and that's two huge wins as they beat Alabama on the road and not Ole Miss. And I picked against them. I thought Ole Miss was going to win. I thought Gunner Stockton and the boys weren't able to be consistent enough."

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Not only were they consistent, but the Dawgs dominated. The Bulldog defense played their best game of the season, not giving up a single point to the Rebel offense until the 4th quarter when the game was put away. They sacked Chambliss five times and forced two major turnovers during their big 42-7 victory.

Of course, it all started in the trenches. The Bulldogs won that battle opn both sides of the ball, winning the line of scrimmage from the first drive of the game. They imposed their will physically, and on defense, the Bulldogs eliminated the Ole Miss rushing attack, giving up just 66 yards on the ground and just 2.1 yards per rush. On the flip side, the Bulldogs were able to run at will, taking off for an eye-opening 295 yards on thr ground.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart made it clear after the game that they wanted to be aggressive on both sides of the ball while dominating their opponent in the trenches.

“We talked about being on the hunt and being the aggressor, and I thought the game started that way from the start," Smart told reporters. "Defensive coaches had a great plan. Offensive coaches did a great job staying aggressive. We wanted to own the line of scrimmage and I thought we did that."

Now, it's on to Missouri as the Tigers come to town a little banged up after a tough home loss over the weekend to the Texas Longhorns. The game will kick off at 3:30 on ABC inside Sanford Stadium.