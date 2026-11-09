All You Need to Know About Georgia Football vs. Missouri: Game Time, TV Channel, How to Watch Online and Odds

ATHENS - No. 1 Georgia football has a huge matchup with Missouri in a Week 11 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the Missouri online.

Georgia football beat No. 10 Ole Miss 42-7 Saturday night in Oxford. Missouri dropped a 34-20 game to No. 7 Texas in Columbia. This is Georgia football's first time playing in Athens since middle October.

“Who is going to finish November with the most consistency, and who's going to continue to get better?” Kirby Smart said Saturday night after the Dawgs’ win. “I've learned that our team is player led. (They) care about each other.”

Georgia started playing Missouri every year in 2012 when the Tigers joined the SEC. The series has been lopsided towards the Dawgs with the Tigers only winning in 2013. Perhaps the most memorable game in the series was a very tight Georgia win in Columbia on the way to the 2022 national championship.

Georgia football-Missouri: Game time for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Missouri game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Missouri: TV Channel for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Missouri game will be broadcast on ABC.

Georgia football-Missouri: How to watch online, stream for Week 11 game

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Georgia football-Missouri game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Missouri: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 11 game

According to Draft Kings, Georgia is a 13.5-point favorite against Missouri. The over/under for the game is 53.5

The Dawgs are 7-2 against the spread this season.

What Kirby Smart said:

“We have a good team coming to Athens next week that we have to be ready for. We're beat up and banged up and so is everybody else in the league. So, it's on to the next one.”

Last time out: Georgia football at Ole Miss

Georgia football slammed the Ole Miss Rebels in 42-7 in Oxford - the second time Georgia has blown the Rebels out since 2023. Georgia limited star QB Trinidad Chambliss to 170 yards passing and no scores while pouring on 295 yards rushing. Georgia got out to a 28-0 halftime lead, and the game was all but over as the teams headed to the locker room.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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