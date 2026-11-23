ATHENS - Georgia football defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has agreed to be the next head football coach at Florida State.

Schumann has been the defensive coordinator at UGA since 2021, in which time he has guided Georgia’s defense to one of the premier units in the country. The Bulldogs have won three SEC championships and a national title during his tenure as defensive coordinator.

ESPN Senior Writer and ACC Network Contributor Andrea Adelson broke the news Monday night.

The deal, a reported five-year agreement, does not preclude Schumann from staying with Georgia through the end of the College Football Playoff, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported. The move was not unexpected. Georgia football coach Kirby Smart did not specifically comment on Schumann’s move to Florida State when asked about it on Monday, but did say that he’s earned the opportunity to move on.

“Schumann has done a fabulous job here,” Smart said Monday. “If anything comes to his success, he has earned every bit of it, but the University of Georgia is focused on Georgia Tech.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The No. 1 Bulldogs host in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday in the latest edition of Clean Old Fashioned Hate.

Schumann staying in Athens for the rest of Georgia’s regular season answers some major questions that could have lingered heading into December and beyond for the Bulldogs. Smart himself stayed through Alabama’s run to a national title in 2015, but that was a different time. So was Dan Lanning’s stay on with the Dawgs in 2021 before heading to Oregon.

Schumann will have to navigate a landscape in Tallahassee that involves Signing Day in one week, and the NCAA Transfer Portal, which goes from January 4th to January 13th. In the long term Schumann will be tasked with restoring one of college football’s most-successful brands since the early 1980s.

Florida State has fallen on tremendously hard times since Bobby Bowden’s final season in 2009. Bowden managed 16 ten-win seasons, a slew of ACC titles and two national titles in his time as head coach. Since his departure the Noles have won one national title (2013) and seven losing seasons - most of which have occurred since 2018.

Georgia will turn its focus on filling the spot left by Schumann at defensive coordinator. Smart has filled coordinator spots from within more often than not since his arrival in Athens. The most notable exception to that was his hiring of current Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken before the 2020 season.

Elevating Travaris Robinson from co-defensive coordinator would seem to be a logical solution to the problem of filling that spot. Former UGA player and current Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was on staff at Georgia and was a co-defensive coordinator with Schumann earlier this decade before stepping away from football a year before he took the Texas job.