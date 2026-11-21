Georgia football defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has spoken with Florida State’s search group about being the Seminoles’ next head football coach .

Schumann, who has been at Georgia form the first day Kirby Smart took over the program, is in his 11th season in Athens. He started with Smart and the Bulldogs as a linebackers coach in his 20s, and he’s been the defensive coordinator in Athens since 2022 - winning the national title that season thanks to an undefeated 15-0 mark.

USA Today reported Saturday that Schumann and FSU’s search group “already have discussed the vacancy.”

The key to what happens next for Georgia football defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann could be the relationship he has with former Alabama administrator Jeff Purinton, who is now the athletic director at Florida State.

The two were at Alabama in the 2010s.

Purinton fired coach Mike Norvell earlier this season after multiple disappointing seasons in a row. The move opened up what has been one of the best jobs in the ACC over the last 30 years. But the new reality of college football has seemingly crippled Florida State, and now the Noles reportedly have a plan.

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USA Today reports:

“A key element in conversations with multiple candidates, four individuals said, has been ensuring FSU has a clear plan to fund and build future rosters through revenue sharing and NIL.”

The outlet also says that Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz “remains in the mix” for the Florida State job, but that "Schumann's out front.”. Schumann’s defense helped the Bulldogs jump out to a 31-7 halftime lead last Saturday before the No. 1 Bulldogs won 48-21.

It is unclear where Smart would head to replace Schumann, should he be offered and accept the Florida State job. It is also unclear when Schumann would leave Georgia to take over the Florida State job. The conclusion of the College Football Playoff is not until January 25 in Las Vegas.

Two Kirby Smart’s former defensive coordinators have gone on to head coaching jobs. Mel Tucker left Georgia to take over at Colorado before taking the Michigan State job. He was fired as the Spartins head coach in the middle of the 2023 season. His overall record as head coach is 18-21.

Dan Lanning took over the Oregon job in 2022, and has won the Big Ten one and gone to the CFP twice. His overall record as of Saturday is 56–11 in five uncompleted seasons as the Ducks’ head coach.