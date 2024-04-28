Tramel Walthour Signs as an Undrafted Free Agent with Baltimore Ravens
The 2024 NFL draft has officially come to a close and now players who were not selected within the seven rounds are signing with teams as undrafted free agents. Georgia had yet another successful draft but Tramel Walthour found his professional home in the free agency market. He has signed with the Baltimore Ravens.
Walthour spent five seasons at the University of Georgia after committing to the Bulldogs after a season in JUCO. He played in 13 games last season while starting in five of them. He finished his career with 49 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national titles throughout his career.
Walthour came to Georgia as the #54 defensive tackle nationally, #67 overall prospect in Georgia...247Sports.com three-star prospect, #48 defensive tackle nationally, #65 overall prospect in the state...Rivals.com three-star prospect, #37 defensive tackle nationally, #51 overall prospect in the state of Georgia.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
