2025 CFB Trend That Should Worry Georgia Bulldog Fans Amid Auburn Tigers Matchup
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their week seven matchup with the Auburn Tigers, this 2025 trend should worry fans.
The 2025 college football season is nearly halfway complete as team's continue the race to reach the College Football Playoff. With more than six weeks of matchups completed, there have been some interesting trends to take palce this year.
But one trend in particular should create some fear for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Since the beginning of the 2025 season, eight teams ranked inside the top 15 have suffered defeats to unranked opponents. Of those eight defeats, seven have taken place on the road.
Georgia (ranked 10th in the latest AP Poll) is set to travel to Auburn this Saturday, where they will face the unranked Tigers at night. The Bulldogs are currently on an eight-game win streak against the Tigers.
To make matters even more interesting, the game is set to take place at night, which often creates even more difficult environments for teams to play in. Georgia has played just one game on the road up to this point.
The Dawgs' last trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium nearly ended in disaster, as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs trailed the unranked Tigers for much of the game before late-game heroics from Brock Bowers eventually gave Georgia the lead.
Georgia will look to avoid continuing the trend of top-ranked schools losing to unranked opponents this weekend as they take on the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and coverage will be aired on ABC.
