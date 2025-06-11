2026 Defensive End Prospect Khamari Brooks Lists Final Two Schools - Includes Georgia
4-Star defensive end prospect Khamari Brooks has listed the Georgia Bulldogs as one of the final two schools in his recruitment.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the thick of their recruiting cycle for the 2026 class and are diligently working to land as many talented players as possible. The Dawgs' hard work appears to be paying off as the team received some positive news earlier this week.
Khamari Brooks, a 4-star defensive end prospect from Bogart, Georgia has listed the Bulldogs in his final two schools. According to Hayes Fawcett, Brooks has narrowed his decisions down to the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The highly touted prospect has also cancelled his visits to Texas and USC.
According to 247Sports, Brooks stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs approximately 220 pounds. His frame and athletic skillset are a perfect match for what the Bulldogs have looked for in the defensive end position and his addition to the team's 2026 recruiting class would be massive for Kirby Smart and his staff.
The Bulldogs will continue to pursue Brooks and other extremely talented prospects to add to their 2026 recruiting class. Currently, Georgia has 14 commits in a class that ranks fifth in the nation and first in the SEC.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Zykie Helton, OL
