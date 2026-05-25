2027 OL Carter Jones Announces Commitment - Chooses Between Georgia and Clemson

One of the nation's top offensive lineman has announced their college decision. Here are the details.

As the summer offseason reaches its full swing for college football, teams across the country are looking to add as much talent as possible to its next recruiting class. With so much work being done on the trail, another player has recently announced their commitment.

The latest prospect to take their name off the board and announce the school of their choosing is offensive lineman Carter Jones. A 4-star prospect in the 2027 class. Jones has been recruited heavily by programs such as Penn State, Georgia, and Clemson.

While many programs gave valiant efforts into landing Jones, it was ultimately Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers who nabbed the commitment. This is a massive win for the Tigers and will have a huge impact on their recruiting class.

According to 247Sports, Jones stands at just over 6-foot-5 and weighs close to 290 pounds. He is projected to serve primarily as an interior offensive lineman for the Tigers and matches the frame of former players at that position.

Carter Jones Commits to Clemson Over the Georgia Bulldogs

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the field during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Offensive lineman are the cornerstone of any successful offense in football and the Bulldogs have routinely added some of the most talented players in the nation at the position. Though the Dawgs made a big push to land Jones, their efforts were unfortunately not enough.

With Jones now off the board, Kirby Smart and his staff will be forced to look elsewhere to add more players at the position. As of now, the Dawgs have three offensive line commits in their 2027 class, but are likely looking to add even more before national signing day.

Seeing a player as talented as Jones select a school other than Georgia can be extremely disappointing to fans. However, Georgia and Kirby Smart are almost always able to nab the most talented players in the country, and appear in good position to do so once again.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff will be diligently working to add as many talented players as possible to their 2027 recruiting class. The Dawgs typically pick up momentum during this time of year, and will likely have a handful of commitments in the following weeks.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell Jr., LB