2027 QB Teddy Jarrard Reacts To Georgia Offer
The relationship with Jarrard and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has continued to progress.
“Coach Bobo has seen me throw multiple times in the past three years and I think each time I've gotten better and he's seen my progression throughout the years and I'm in my size now and I've gotten much better at throwing and everything and I think he saw that I was ready and he was excited about my development," said Jarrad.
Jarrard was in attendance for the scavenger hunt, on Saturday and the quarterbacks would win the event outdueling the other position groups. Jarrard was working with Gainesville star quarterback Kharim Hughley who also holds an offer from Georgia.
“It was great. It was a good bonding day just to see everybody. I knew most of them there and played with a bunch of those dudes and against them, so it was good. Kareem is great. He and I have worked out at a lot of camps together, so we know each other. I think it was good. Coach Smart wanted to offer me in person, so he wanted to get me up there, so that was big. It was just a good day to build relationships with everything.
His relationship with head coach Kirby Smart also has been a developing one and he loves his ability to
He's great. He's a very good people person, and he's easy to talk to. He'll come off a little bit scary, but he's fun. He's good to talk to. He's a great coach. You know, he's a very cool guy. It's a blessing to get the opportunity and he believes in me, so that’s the biggest thing.
One thing that captures your attention about Jarrard is that he is not afraid of competition and working to get where he wants to be. We’ve seen it in high school and he will not shy away from it on the collegiate level. Here is what he had to say about the Georgia quarterback room.
“Yeah, obviously they have Jared Curtis, who just committed. I'm not afraid of competition, the quarterback room is a factor for me. At the end of it all, I want to go somewhere where I can play, and I want to go somewhere where I fit the scheme, and where they want me, and where I can be developed,” said Jarrard. I think that's the biggest thing. Georgia has done a really good job of that over the decade and over the past couple of years. I think they're a great school and a big program. They are definitely up there for me. I have some ties there, too, with my uncle and everything. You know a lot of family ties. It's big and another step in the direction of just trying to keep my feet under me.
Some more news for Georgia fans that hasn’t gotten released yet is that Jarrard will be back in Georgia in two weeks for a private workout with some of the top players in Georgia.
“Yeah, I'll be back up there June 1st actually, for a workout with all the top quarterbacks and receivers. It will be 45-50 players across Georgia,” said Jarrard.
In terms of his prep career, Jarrard has accomplished some great things including helping lead North Cobb Christian to its first-ever region championship as a true freshman. Jarrard followed that up by making more history in 2025, leading the Eagles to its first-ever semifinal berth in program history. To get to the semifinals, he knocked off Class A-3A private favorite Savannah Christian, who has current Georgia Bulldog Elijah Griffin and top-ranked 2027 EDGE LaDamion Guyton on the road in Savannah. In that game, he threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns to knock off the Raiders.
Jarrard transferred to North Cobb this offseason and has only improved his craft. He’s also grown and gotten stronger with the Warriors. He is now up to 6’4 and credits the coaching staff for his continued development on the gridiron.
“Yeah, you know, honestly, we do a big weight program at North Cobb. I think I'm a lot stronger and building more into my frame at this point. I’ve put on some weight. I think that the transition has been great. My head coach Shane Queen is amazing. They’ve been right by my side the entire way. They have been a big factor in helping me grow and develop physically, but also mentally,” said Jarrard.
North Cobb had a spring game this past Friday. Jarrard and the offense balled out lighting up Harrison for four touchdowns in the span of four minutes. Our own Brooks Austin has this clip from the spring game.
“I think every spring game starts out pretty slow at the beginning of it. The defense is normally better than offense. We were pretty slow in the first quarter, and in the span of four minutes, we scored four touchdowns. We started to show what we could do as a team, and as an offense we are really explosive,” said Jarrard. “We're going to be dangerous, and I think people are going to have to watch out. I think we did pretty well for the first time ever playing with each other. It’s all new guys. I’ve never played with these receivers or Zach Belyeu, our running back, who is going to be a future five-star. I think for our first time, we did pretty good.
As we turn to summer with workouts and eventually practice at the end of July, Jarrard has his eyes set on some major goals with North Cobb and personally. I wouldn’t be surprised if he achieved all of them.
“I've had this goal since freshman year to hit 3,000 passing yards came really close last year, and I think I can break the mark this year. I want to pass for 35+ touchdowns this year. Also, I want to be over 70% completion,” said Jarrad. “I think our team this year can go to state. I think we have the dudes to do it and we have the mindset and the culture to do it. I just want to be a great leader for this new program. It's not easy to win the locker room, but I feel like I've done a great job at it so far. You know, just be with my guys and make them want to fight for me.”
Although it is very early in the 2027 cycle, Georgia already has an early lead for the recruitment of Jarrard because of family ties and his relationship with coach Bobo and coach Smart. There is no question Jarrard is one of the best signal callers in this class. He has the potential to be great, and Georgia saw that and offered. It will be intriguing to continue to watch his recruitment as he continues to blow up, receiving an offer from Ohio State on Saturday night.
