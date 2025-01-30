4-Star Safety, Zech Fort Commits to Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs have gained the commitment from 4-star safetry Zech Fort.
The Georgia Bulldogs have landed the commitment from 4-star Safety Zech Fort. Fort joins the 2026 Georgia Bulldogs recruiting class from IMG Academy.
Here's a look at the player profile for Fort:
Height: 5'10
Weight: 190 pounds
Strengths:
Plays really physically downhill as a safety in run support and brings the pads upon arrival. He's got a natrual ability as a rusher in the box to find and bring down the ball career. He's got a compact frame that allows him to play powerful at the contact point. He's rarely in a bad body position and he has a natural abilty to avoid blocks when given the time to do so. He's violent in the extended run game, defying blocks in space and arrivng to the ball carrier with power.
Georgia Football Roster Tracker
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Damon Wilson, LB
- Carson Beck, QB
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
- OL, Jared Wilson
- DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- RB, Trevor Etienne
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
- S, Zion Branch (USC)
- S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
- WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
- S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
- DT, Christen Miller
- WR, Dillon Bell
- RB, Cash Jones
The Georgia Bulldogs have yet another tough slate in 2025, with their 2024 SEC schedule that was the toughest in CFB just flipping home and away venues. Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas, Florida, and Tennessee all on the SEC slate in 2025.
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily