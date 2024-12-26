A Trend Georgia Needs to Break to Be Successful in the College Football Playoffs
A trend that Georgia will need to break to be successful in the college football playoffs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are tasked with going up against Notre Dame in the college football playoffs in the Sugar Bowl. A battle between two of the sport's biggest brands and one that will have to of college football's best defenses on the field. That also means offensive success will have to be earned in this matchup but there is one offensive trend Georgia will need to break in order to be successful in the playoffs as a whole.
With Georgia expected to be without starting quarterback Carson Beck, the offense will likely be more predicated on running the football with Gunner Stockton in the mix. Stockton himself can add to the run game but getting the ground game going has not been Georgia's strong suit this season.
Georgia ranks 98th in the country for rushing offense, averaging 129.2 yards per game, 4.2 yards per carry on an average of 30 attempts per game. Some of that can be attributed to Georgia being banged up at running back this season. Trevor Etienne has missed multiple games this year, Roderick Robinson didn't play his first game until the final week of the regular season and Branson Robinson got hurt against Auburn earlier in the year. That has left Georgia at times with true freshman Nate Frazier and walk-on Cash Jones leading the charge.
The Dawgs have been efficient enough for the run game to not be a massive problem and at times the rushing attack has been productive, just not at the level of consistency that Georgia would like it to be at. All of that will need to change during the playoffs if the Dawgs have any hopes of winning their third national title in four years.
