A Trio of Georgia Bulldogs Placed on Watchlist for Major Award
Three Georgia Bulldogs have been placed on the preseason watchlist for a major college football award.
The college football season is just a few weeks away, so award watchlists have begun to be crafted for players. Numerous Georgia Bulldogs have been featured in a litany of watchlists.
The latest Bulldogs to join this group are Bulldogs Malaki Starks, Smael Mondon, and Mykel Williams who were all placed on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award. The Bednarik Award is an award annually given to college football’s most outstanding defensive player. The last Bulldog to take this award home was Jordan Davis in 2021.
Mondon, Starks, and Williams have all been massive contributors to the Bulldogs’ defense for multiple seasons and were all key components of Georgia’s national championship season in 2022. As the trio enters what is presumably their final year of college football, experts are predicting massive seasons from all three Bulldogs.
Should the Bulldogs’ defense turn in another strong season in 2024, one of these Georgia defenders has an excellent chance of becoming the next Dawg to take home the prestigious award.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily