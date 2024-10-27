Aaron Gregory Announces College Commitment Decision
An extremely talented wide receiver prospect in the 2026 recruiting class has announced where they will be continuing their football career.
As the 2024 college football season rolls along, multiple teams are continuing to work diligently on the recruiting trail to add highly talented players to their roster.
Aaron Gregory, a 4-star wide receiver prospect from Douglasville, Georgia, has become one of the latest prospects to announce his college commitment decision. Gregory has announced that he will be continuing his football career for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies. This is a massive addition for a Texas A&M team that has been steadily building momentum underneath a new head coach.
Gregory was heavily recruited by numerous power-4 college football teams, including Miami, LSU, and his home state team, the Georgia Bulldogs. He is the third commitment to the Aggies 2026 class, which currently ranks inside the top-10.
