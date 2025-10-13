ABC Reveals Broadcast Crew That Will Be Calling Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels
The broadcasting crew that will be calling the Georgia Bulldogs' week eight matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels has been revealed.
Week seven of the 2025 college football season has now concluded, and experts have already set their sights on what will be a massive week eight slate. Among the many exciting contests to take placae this Saturday, is a top-10 matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.
The Bulldogs and Rebels have shared teh field 47 times prior, with the Bulldogs holding a commanding lead in the series with 33 wins, one tie, and just 13 losses. The Dawgs, however, were not as fortunate last season, as they suffered a 28-10 defeat at the hands of the Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi.
With so much at stake in this year's game, anticipation for this SEC matchup has only grown. As kickoff inches closer, more and more details surrounding the matchup have been revealed, including which broadcast team will be announcing the game.
According to ABC's this year's contest between the Rebels and the Bulldogs will be called by ABC's A-team as Chris Fowler is expected to handle play-by-play duties, Kirk Herbstreit will handle color commentary, and Holly Rowe will be the sideline reporter.
Herbstreit, Rowe, and Fowler to call the Massive Week Eight Game
The trio of Rowe, Fowler, and Herbsreit has called a litany of Georgia games before, with the most recent being the Dawgs' week five loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs will look to have a different result in this contest as they host yet another challenging opponent from the SEC.
The spectacle of Georgia vs Ole Miss is expected to be a massive one, as beloved college football talk-show College Gameday will also be in attendance for the matchup. This will be the first trip the hit show takes to Athens this season and the second instance in which a Georgia matchup will be featured this season.
Georgia and Ole Miss will kick off their highly anticipated week eight matchup at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this game will be made nationally available on ABC.