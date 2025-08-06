AJ Brown Makes Surprising Revelation On Why He Never Played For the Georgia Bulldogs
Philadelphia Eagles and former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver reveals what kept him from committing to the Georgia Bulldogs.
AJ Brown is one of the NFL's more talented receivers and has emerged as one of the top pass catchers in the game after his recent victory in last year's Super Bowl. But before Brown was an NFL superstar, he was once a highly touted high school recruit from the state of Mississippi
During an episode of Pardon My Take, Brown revealed that he once considered playing for Georgia during his recruitment, but ultimately chose to commit elsewhere. The wide receiver's reasoning may be extremely puzzling to Georgia fans
"I got recruited by Georgia, but I didn't choose Georgia because I don't like wearing black socks," said Brown. "That may be crazy, but I hate wearing them. Putting on black socks with black cleats is so hideous to me."
Brown ultimately would commit to the Ole Miss Rebels, where he would accumulate nearly 3,000 receiving yards in his three seasons with the team. The wide receiver was ultimately taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.
It isn't often that a fashion choice as simple as socks becomes the deal breaker for a highly touted recruit. However, Brown's passion for the subject appears to be genuine.
While missing out on a receiver with as much talent as Brown is certainly disappointing, the receiver's reason for not committing to the Bulldogs is both unorthodox and not necessarily the fault of anyone on the Bulldogs' staff.
