Dawgs Daily

AJ Brown Makes Surprising Revelation On Why He Never Played For the Georgia Bulldogs

Philadelphia Eagles and former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver reveals what kept him from committing to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Christian Kirby II

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Eagles and former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver reveals what kept him from committing to the Georgia Bulldogs.

AJ Brown is one of the NFL's more talented receivers and has emerged as one of the top pass catchers in the game after his recent victory in last year's Super Bowl. But before Brown was an NFL superstar, he was once a highly touted high school recruit from the state of Mississippi

During an episode of Pardon My Take, Brown revealed that he once considered playing for Georgia during his recruitment, but ultimately chose to commit elsewhere. The wide receiver's reasoning may be extremely puzzling to Georgia fans

"I got recruited by Georgia, but I didn't choose Georgia because I don't like wearing black socks," said Brown. "That may be crazy, but I hate wearing them. Putting on black socks with black cleats is so hideous to me."

Brown ultimately would commit to the Ole Miss Rebels, where he would accumulate nearly 3,000 receiving yards in his three seasons with the team. The wide receiver was ultimately taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

It isn't often that a fashion choice as simple as socks becomes the deal breaker for a highly touted recruit. However, Brown's passion for the subject appears to be genuine.

While missing out on a receiver with as much talent as Brown is certainly disappointing, the receiver's reason for not committing to the Bulldogs is both unorthodox and not necessarily the fault of anyone on the Bulldogs' staff.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published |Modified
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football