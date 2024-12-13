Alabama Running Back Justice Haynes Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes has entered the transfer portal.
With the 2024 college football regular season officially over, players around the country have started announcing their plans regarding the transfer portal and the NFL draft. One of the latest players to make their intentions known is Alabama running back Justice Haynes, who recently announced that he will be entering the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Haynes is a familiar name amongst Georgia Bulldog fans as his father, Verron Haynes played football for the University of Georgia in the early 2000s and was a part of one of the Bulldogs' most iconic plays, "The Hobnail Boot." In addition to his father being a longtime Bulldog, Justice was also heavily pursued by Georgia during his high school recruitment but ultimately decided to continue his football career with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It is currently unclear as to whether or not the Bulldogs will once again pursue Haynes, and it is also unknown if the Dawgs are currently in the running back's top schools. However, given the extensive history of the two parties, it is highly likely that the Bulldogs will attempt to get in the mix for this highly talented running back.
