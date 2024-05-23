Amarius Mims Bringing Energy to Practice with Cincinnati Bengals
Former Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims is bringing some energy with him at practice with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Georgia's football program has another strong list of players that are setting up for their first year in the NFL. Around this time of year. NFL organizations are providing updates on the rookies they just brought on and fans are hoping for all good things. For offensive lineman Amarius Mims, it was nothing but positives out of the Bengals camp.
Former Bulldogs who make it to the NFL are often accredited for how they practice. Organizations have spoken about how prepared Georgia's players are when they get to the league and how well they practice on a daily basis. According to the Bengals, Mims is making a great first impression.
Mims has been taking first-team reps at right tackle as Trent Brown is tending to a personal matter, and he has looked like the first-round tackle they hoped he would be thus far.
"I feel like I'm getting broader," Mims said Tuesday of his upper body. "The coaches like me at 350, so I'll play at 350. I feel good. I'm taking care of my body. I adjusted last week. This week I'm not asking as many questions."
His teammates have been impressed with the energy that he brings to practice to every day. According to the article, Mims siphoned through a variety of offensive line drills and at one point dribbled the big exercise balls the linemen use for technique like a basketball as they moved a drill. Some players blame the heat for lack of energy, but for Mims, that's not a problem coming from Georgia.
"This is nothing. This is a step below Georgia heat," Mims said. "I'm fortunate to play the game I love at the highest level possible and still get paid. Why not smile and all that extra stuff?"
The former Georgia offensive lineman was taken 18th overall in the first round by the Bengals. His massive frame spoke for itself throughout the pre-draft process and the Bengals fell in love. Obviously, it is still way too early to tell, but things are off to a great start for Mims out in Cincinnati.
