Georgia 2024 Football Schedule; Takeaways From the Bulldogs' TV Windows Reveal
With more details about Georgia's TV slots for the 2024 season revealed, here is a list of takeaways about the Dawgs' 2024 schedule.
The Georgia Bulldogs’ TV schedule was announced earlier this week, with kickoff times being revealed for additional matchups and estimated time frames for when pending games will take place. With kickoff times for a handful of the Dawgs’ games already known, here are some of the major takeaways from Georgia’s 2024 full TV schedule.
The 3:30 Kickoff is still prevelant.
With ESPN’s acquisition of TV rights for the SEC, many fans suspected that the iconic 3:30 spot, formerly featured on CBS Sports would be no more. However, numerous games with a “flex” spot on Georgia's seem to indicate that 3:30 kickoff times will still be featured in the SEC’s schedule.
Night Games, Night Games, Night Games.
The Dawgs play in one of the most challenging schedules of the 2024 season, which of course has created some of the sport’s most highly anticipated matchups. With games against Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Alabama already slated as night games and potential top-10 matchups with Ole Miss and Texas still pending. Fans could see even Georgia play under the lights numerous times this season.
Less Noon Kickoffs
Noon kickoffs are somewhat of an aggravation amongst Georgia fans as they don’t necessarily give fans enough time to tailgate. Luckily for Dawgnation, it appears that only two games this season will be noon kickoffs. The first will be Georgia's season opener against Clemson in Atlanta and the next will be Georgia's second to last home game against Umass.
As the partnership between ESPN and the SEC continues, we will likely see this trend of scheduling continue for the Dawgs and the rest of the SEC moving forward.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
