Amarius Mims Will Be an 'All-Time Starting Tackle' Per NFL Veteran
Former Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims is projected to be an all-time starting tackle in the league according to this NFL veteran.
The Georgia Bulldogs had eight total players drafted in this year's NFL class and offensive lineman Amarius Mims was one of them. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Mims in the first round with the 18th overall pick and the former Bulldog is already impressing his new team.
The Bengals signed NFL veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown to the roster this offseason and he spoke very highly of Mims after just a couple of months in the league. Brown is a Georgia native himself and he has high expectations for the rookie out of Georgia.
“Just like any rookie who hasn’t played football at this level yet, it’s just some little things, really minor things, he needs to work on,” Brown said. “I feel like he [Mims] will be an all-time starting tackle in this league.”
Brown has started 93 games in the NFL and played in the Pro Bowl in 2019. So if there was one thing Brown would know after spending nine seasons in the league, it's what special players in the tackle position look like. Mims certainly looks the part as he stands at 6-8 340 pounds, now it's just a matter of putting it all together on the field. Plus, Mims mentioned earlier in the year that he thinks he's getting bigger.
"I feel like I'm getting broader," Mims said Tuesday of his upper body. "The coaches like me at 350, so I'll play at 350. I feel good. I'm taking care of my body. I adjusted last week. This week I'm not asking as many questions."
