Georgia Bulldogs' Remaining TV Schedule Released for 2024 Season
The remaining TV times for the Georgia Bulldogs' 2024 football schedule have been released. Here is what we know.
The SEC and ESPN announced that the remaining kickoff times for the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2024 schedule have been released with game times for certain matchups still pending.
The pending game times have been referred to as “flex” spots and will be specified no later than six days before the game’s kickoff.
“Flexed” games will begin at either an afternoon window (3:30-4:30 p.m.) or at a night window (6-8 p.m.). The Bulldogs currently have five “flexed” games on their schedule, which could mean that the Dawgs will have even more night games come this fall.
Georgia’s 2024 schedule has already been tabbed by many as one of the hardest in the country with road games against three potential top-10 opponents in addition to a Friday night game to close out the regular season. However, the earlier released TV times will allow for both fans and staff to plan accordingly.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
