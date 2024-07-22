Amarius Mims Signs Rookie Contract With Cincinnati Bengals
Former Georgia Bulldog turned Cincinnati Bengal offensive tackle Amarius Mims has just inked his NFL Rookie Contract. The No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft received a four-year, fully guranteed contract worth $15.37m, including a $7.99m signing bonus. The Bengals will always be afforded a fifth-year option on Mims.
Mims was the last rookie in the NFL to sign his contract and based on today's news, it appears the slight hold out and negotiation were well worth it for the big man from Georgia.
A five-star prospect out of Bleckley County, Georgia, Mims only started one season in Athens, starting 8 games, having playing in 10 during his time with the Bulldogs. Two years behind the likes of Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon didn't stop Mims from becoming one of the more coveted offensive line prospects in the 2024 Draft — a draft most considered to be the best tackle class in decades.
Mims joined a Bengals roster at 6'8, 335 pounds alongside Trent Brown and Orlando Brown, both of whom are arguably the largest offensive tackles in the NFL. Surrounding Joe Burrow with plenty of monstrous men. Mims will begin training camp as the rookie trying to beat out one of the two veteran options, presumably at right tackle where he played in college.
