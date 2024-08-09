Amarius Mims With 'Legitimate Chance' to Win Starting Job for Cincinnati Bengals
Former Georgia Bulldog Amarius Mims has a 'legitimate chance' to win the starting right tackle job for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Position battles across both college football and the NFL are really starting to heat up as the season inches close and closer. Georgia has a good number of rookies fighting for spots in the professional football league, and it sounds like one of them might come out on top at the end of training camp and preseason.
Offensive lineman Amarius Mims was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 18th overall pick in the first round of this year's draft. However, his path to playing time was uncertain given the Bengals already had Trent Brown and Orlando Brown as their two starting tackles. Though injuries have opened the door for Mims to insert himself into the mix, and he has done enough so far to make it a legitimate competition, according to ESPN.
"First-round rookie Amarius Mims has a legitimate chance to win the starting right tackle job. Veteran Trent Brown has missed the early part of camp recovering from injury, so Mims has been getting the first-team reps and winning over coaches and teammates. Taylor said he has been impressed by Mims' "hunger for information," and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. agrees. "I don't know what they're going to do for sure, but Amarius is doing a really good job, man. I think he's going to be a really good pro," Brown told me. "The way I would describe it is, there's guys that are raw, and then there's guys that are just inexperienced. And he's just inexperienced, you know, in my opinion. He went to Georgia, he practiced against great talent, he played in the SEC, played in those big games. I just don't think he played in many of them. But he's good, man, I think he's going to be a good pro." - Graziano"
Both the coaching staff and Mims' teammates have been impressed with his play thus far in camp. The Bengals were in desperate need of extra protection for their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, and Mims might be the answer they tap into immediately this season, despite him being a first-year player.
