Anthony Edwards Exits Game One of Western Conference Finals With Ankle Injury
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has left game one of the Western Conference Finals with an ankle injury.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of game one of the Western Conference finals. The winner of this series will earn a trip to the NBA Finals where they will face the winner of the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.
The Timberwolves were able to reach the conference finals last season, but are looking to build upon last year's successes and reach the NBA Finals for the first in franchise history.
Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, the team's star player, Anthony Edwards has entered the locker room with what appears to be an ankle injury. Edwards rolled his ankle during the second quarter of the game and left the court to enter the locker room.
Before his time in the NBA, Edwards was a star for the University of Georgia and was far and away the best player on the Bulldogs team during his lone season with the school. His terrific output in Athens resulted in him earning the No.1 overall draft pick selection by the Timberwolves in 2020.
Should Edwards not be available for the remainder of this series, it will be a massive blow to the Timberwolves' hopes. The guard has been crucial to the team's successes up to this point and is one of the most vocal leaders in the league.
*Updates on Edwards' status will be provided as more details emerge.
