Anthony Lonon Jr. Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Anthony Lonon Jr., a 2026 defensive lineman, has committed to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to add some final touches to the 2026 recruiting class, and they just picked up another commitment. Anthony Lonon Jr., a defensive lineman in the class, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. Lonon Jr. is the son of former Georgia football player Anthony Lonon Sr.
Lonon is rated as a four-star, the 288th-best player in the country, the 35th-best defensive lineman and the 35th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. The Georgia prospect took an official visit to Athens earlier in the summer, and the Dawgs ended up sealing the deal to land his commitment.
This is the second class in a row that Georgia has a landed a commit from a player out of Clarke Central High School, which is located right down the road from Sanford Stadium in Athens. Last class, it was quarterback Hezekiah Millender who got added to class.
Georgia has loaded up on prospects before the 2025 college football season even kicks off and now it will more so be about keeping the class together and adding any other final names they need to the lengthy list of commits.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
