AP College Football Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs Learn New Ranking Following Bye Week
The Associated Press has released its latest set of rankings following another exciting week of college football.
Week nine of the college football season is in the books, as numerous significant matchups across the country have provided a much clearer picture for this year's College Football Playoff. With another week of college football complete, the Associated Press has released its latest batch of rankings.
It was somewhat of a quiet week as far as upsets go, as only two programs inside the top 15 suffered defeats. The losses, however, were to teams with higher rankings. Despite this, multiple schools barely avoided disastrous upsets.
One program to avoid an upset was the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, who barely escaped with a win against the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks on the road. The 22nd-ranked Texas Longhorns also escaped an upset following a dramatic overtime win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.
One of the biggest stories from the weekend came from the Texas A&M Aggies' dismantling of the LSU Tigers inside their own stadium. Texas A&M had not defeated LSU in Death Valley since joining the SEC, but utterly dominated the Tigers Saturday night, to the tune of a 49-25 victory.
Georgia Bulldogs Turn Their Attention to Jacksonville, Florida
The Georgia Bulldogs avoided being in any headlines as they completed their final bye week of the regular season. Given that the Dawgs were idle and there were no major upsets, it is unlikely that they will see any significant change in this week's rankings.
With the bye week complete, Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs will now turn their attention to the Florida Gators for their annual rivalry in Jacksonville. This will be the final year the game is played in Jacksonville until the 2028 season.
Georgia will have some interesting preparations to complete ahead of their contest with the Gators, as Florida head coach Billy Napier was relieved from his duties just over a week ago. Wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez has assumed the role of interim head coach.
With Napier gone, schemes and preparations for the Gators may be altered slightly, which could provide some unique challenges for the Bulldogs. Nevertheless, Smart and his staff have remainded adamant that Georgia will put its best foot forward in the matchup.
Georgia and Florida will kick off their annual rivalry matchup on Saturdya, November 1st at 3:30 p.m. Coverage for this event will be made available on ABC.
AP College Football Rankings (Week 10)
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as rankings are made available by the Associated Press. Rankings are expected to be released at approximately 2 p.m.