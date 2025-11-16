AP College Football Rankings - Georgia on the Rise After Dominating Win Over Texas
See where teams have landed in the latest AP College Football rankings following a massive week 12 of college football.
Week 12 of the 2025 college football season has officially concluded, as teams all across the country have now set their sights on the closing weeks of the regular season. As the dust settles on what was a rather insane week of college football, the Associated Press has released its latest batch of rankings.
Numerous ranked teams saw a handful of massive moments this Saturday as the sport turned in one of its most exciting slates yet. One of the biggest matchups of the weekend took place between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Sooners were able to defeat the Tide in Tuscaloosa, handing Alabama its second loss of the season. The victory was the Sooners' first over a top-5 opponent this season and has placed them in excellent position to reach the College Football Playoff.
Another massive matchup that took place in the SEC was the Texas A&M Aggies' stunning victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. After an abysmal half that saw Carolina jump out to a 30-3 lead, the Aggies came storming back to ultimately leave with a one-point victory.
The handful of exciting matchups within the SEC has created some movement within the top-10 and will make the remaining weeks of the 2025 season extremely interesting to watch.
Georgia's Massive Victory Over the Texas Longhorns
Perhaps the most impressive victory of the weekend belongs to the Georgia Bulldogs, who utterly dismantled the Texas Longhorns in Athens by a score of 35-10. The victory was Georgia's second of the season over a top-10 team.
The Bulldogs' domination of Texas was headlined by a massive 21-point fourth quarter and a surprise onside recovery that created back-to-back scoring drives for the Dawgs. The victory has not only cemented Georgia's position as a top-5 team but has also placed the Dawgs in a fantastic position to reach the College Football Playoff.
Georgia will be back in action this Saturday as it returns to Athens for their final home game of the regular season. The Dawgs will host the Charlotte 49ers before their final regular-season matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
AP College Football Rankings (Week 13)
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as rankings are officially made available by the Associated Press. Rankings are expected to be revealed at approximately 2 p.m.
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Vanderbilt
- Utah
- Miami
- Georgia Tech
- USC
- Texas
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- James Madison
- North Texas
- Missouri
- Tulane
- Houston